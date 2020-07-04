Football Delhi To Waive Off Fees For Player Registration, Licensing Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

In its Executive Committee meeting held via video conferencing on July 3, Football Delhi decided to not charge any registration fees for player registration in its association's system.

It also waived off accreditation fees for football academies and for the licensing process too, effective immediately till March 31, 2021.

The following measures have been done to reduce the financial burden on players, clubs and academies.

Football Delhi chief Shaji Prabhakaran said, "Covid pandemic has severely hit Players, Referees, Clubs and Football Academies in Delhi and the majority of them are under severe financial stress. This is the least we could do, expressing our solidarity with them in this difficult time."

Also, a digital football summit will be organised on August 3, 2020, which is also the Delhi Football Day (birthday of Sunil Chhetri). Prominent speakers will be invited to engage with local stakeholders.

(Inputs from Football Delhi press release)