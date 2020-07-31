Football Delhi Invites Leading Voices Of The Game For Sunil Chhetri's Birthday On August 3

Football Delhi will be joined by some of the popular voices in world and Indian football on August 3, to celebrate Delhi Football Day and Sunil Chhetri's 36th birthday.

There will be a panel discussion led by Kiren Rijiju and some of the top football administrators, regarding how to make the national capital into a better region for the game.

Asian Football Confederation General Secretary-General Dato Winsdor John will also be present, along with FIFA's Sara Booth, AIFF President Praful Patel, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

The e-summit has been themed as "Making Delhi a Vibrant Football City".

According to Football Delhi's press release, President Shaji Prabhakaran said, "For us Delhi Football Day is one of the most important days in our football calendar in Delhi since 2018 and we thought to plan something unique by which we can take football in Delhi to a global audience and thus E-Summit was the best option with us during this covid-19 era. We are delighted that a host of personalities and prominent voices from the global sports industry will be joining us to make this day very special for football in Delhi. Sunil Chhetri is joining the summit himself means a great inspiration for us and Mr. Kiren Rijiju Hon’ble Sports Minister delivering a keynote address on the summit theme is very encouraging for football in the Capital City."

The e-summit will be broadcasted live on Facebook and YouTube.