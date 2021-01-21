January 21, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Football Delhi Announces Scholarship Of U-16 Players For College Admission In US

Football Delhi Announces Scholarship Of U-16 Players For College Admission In US

Each year, two talented footballers -- a junior boy and a girl -- will be identified based on their football and academic achievements for a scholarship

PTI 21 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Football Delhi Announces Scholarship Of U-16 Players For College Admission In US
Representative Image
File Photo
Football Delhi Announces Scholarship Of U-16 Players For College Admission In US
outlookindia.com
2021-01-21T15:32:28+05:30

Football Delhi on Thursday announced a scholarship programme of talented U-16 players of the National Capital Region for college admission in the US and UK, in partnership with Crayons Academy for Skills Excellence (CASE). (More Football News)

Each year, two talented footballers -- a junior boy and a girl -- will be identified based on their football and academic achievements for a scholarship.

Football Delhi and CASE will work to secure admission of these two selected players in colleges in USA, Canada and UK.

"Playing college sports is a unique way of combining education with high-level of competitive sports. This gives a player international exposure without any compromise on education," Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said.

"The partnership with CASE is aimed towards Football Delhi’s commitment to provide holistic development to young footballers in Delhi/NCR," he said in a release.

The eligibility criteria will require the players to have played in the sub-junior and junior open national level tournaments by representing their respective states. A minimum academic eligibility will also be required.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics: Former IOC VP Dick Pound Says Fans Optional

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos