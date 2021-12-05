Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

The third-fourth place play-off was a chance for India to avenge their 4-5 defeat against France in their FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 opener, but it was not to be as the European side continued to dominate the hosts.

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th
This was the second consecutive flop show from the Indians after their superlative performance against Belgium in the quarterfinals. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TheHockeyIndia)

Trending

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T21:04:42+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 9:04 pm

Title hopes already shattered, defending champions India even failed to finish on the podium as they lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal play-off match of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

France skipper Timothee Clement slammed a hat-trick to stun the hosts once again and secure the bronze medal.

Clement converted three penalty corners for France in the 26th, 34th and 47th minutes while India's lone goal was struck by Sudeep Chirmako in the 42nd minute.

It was the second consecutive flop show from the Indians after their superlative performance against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The third-fourth place match was a chance for India to avenge their 4-5 defeat against France in their tournament opener, but it was not to be as the European side continued to dominate the hosts with a superb performance.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

France were by far the better side on the pitch as they controlled the proceedings after a sedate first quarter and earned as many as 14 penalty corners as against India's just three.

India started on a bright note and exerted pressure on France defence in the first quarter, which resulted in a penalty corner as early as in the first minute of the game, but the hosts failed to utilise the chance.

The Indians continued to press hard and came close to securing the lead in the 12th minute when Araijeet Singh Hundal's shot from top of the circle hit the post.

France got their footing into the match at the fag end of the first quarter when they secured three penalty corners in succession but the Indian defence did just enough to keep their rivals at bay.

France continued to attack in the second quarter as the Indians played catch-up hockey.

Three minute into the second quarter, France secured another penalty corner but again it went in vain.

India too created a few chances but all those fizzled out inside the France circle.

France continued to press the Indian defence and in the process earned their fifth penalty corner in the 26th minute which was converted by Clement with a low drag-flick to the right of Indian custodian Prasanth Chauhan.

France continued their attacking game after the change of ends and secured five penalty corners minutes after the start of the third quarter, the last of which was converted by Clement to hand the European side a 2-0 lead.

Minutes later India earned a penalty corner but Shardanand Tiwari's flick was deflected wide by the first rusher.

Seconds later Sudeep's try from close range was saved by the France goalkeeper.

In the 42nd minute Sudeep gave the host's a ray hope by reducing the margin with a field goal.

But France continued to attack and earned their 11th penalty corner in the 47th minute and once again Clement was bang on target.

France did not ease pressure on the Indian defence and in the process earned three more penalty corners but failed to extend their lead.

Sudeep got a bright chance for India minutes later but his touch from Araijeet Singh Hundal's pass went wide.

India had another chance to reduce the margin in the form of a penalty corner but vice-captain Sanjay Kumar's flick was well defended by France.

Tags

PTI Bhubaneswar Odisha Hockey India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Axar Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About India's Three All-rounders

Axar Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About India's Three All-rounders

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Are In 'Tough Situation', Admits Daryl Mitchell

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hope To Bounce Back Against Unbeaten Jamshedpur FC

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Set To Name Travis Head, Mitchell Starc In 1st Test Vs England

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Admits Mistakes After An Seyoung Loss In Summit Clash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City Go Atop League Table After Chelsea Loses at West Ham

Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City Go Atop League Table After Chelsea Loses at West Ham

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Au Seyoung 21-16, 21-12 In Summit Clash - Highlights

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Au Seyoung 21-16, 21-12 In Summit Clash - Highlights

La Liga 2021-22: Luka Jovic Extends Real Madrid Lead, Real Betis Give Barcelona Reality Check

La Liga 2021-22: Luka Jovic Extends Real Madrid Lead, Real Betis Give Barcelona Reality Check

BAN Vs PAK, Second Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport In Dhaka, Pakistan 188/2 At Stumps - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, Second Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport In Dhaka, Pakistan 188/2 At Stumps - Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Chinki Sinha / In impoverished neighbourhoods across the world are the true heroes, the unsung stars of hip-hop.

Nagaland:13 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Nagaland:13 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Outlook Web Desk / Nagaland tension: The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel who was involved in the killing of the 13 civilians.

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Jayanta Oinam / Axar Patel has so far claimed 36 wickets in five Test matches in 2021, including five fifers and one 10-wicket haul.

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

World Soil Day 2021: Why Is Soil Conservation Important?

Outlook Web Desk / World Soil Day was first celebrated on December 5th 2014, 7 years ago. This year's theme is, 'Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity'.

Advertisement