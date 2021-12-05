Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title

Argentina had earlier won the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup crown way back in 2005 in Rotterdam where they defeated Australia 2-1 in the final. Germany are the six-time champions.

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title
Argentina players celebrate with the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup after beating Germany in the 2021 final. | Courtesy: Twitter (@FIH_Hockey)

Trending

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: Argentina Stun Germany, Claim 2nd Title
outlookindia.com
2021-12-05T22:06:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 10:06 pm

Lautaro Domene struck a hat-trick as a determined Argentina stunned six-time champions Germany 4-2 to clinch their second FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

Domene converted three penalty corners in the 10th, 25th and 50th minute, while Franco Agoistini (60th) scored a field goal just seconds from the final hooter to hand Argentina their second title.

READ: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

Julius Hayner (36th) and Mas Pfandt (47th) were the goal getters for Germany.

Argentina had earlier won the title way back in 2005 in Rotterdam where they defeated Australia 2-1.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The Argentines were by far the better side on display in the first quarter as they dominated the game by pressing hard on the German defence.

As has been their game, the Germans sat back and waited for counterattacks.

But Germany's ploy backfired as Argentina took the lead in the 10th minute through Domene from a penalty corner.

Argentina doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Domene once again found the back of the net from a penalty corner to go into half time leading 2-0.

But the Germans came out a completely different side after the change of ends and and managed to reduce the margin in the 36th minute through a field strike by Hayner.

Trailing by a goal and with just 15 minutes remaining, the Germans continued to attack and drew level in 47th minute when Pfandt scored from a set piece.

But it was not to be Germany's day as Domene struck again from a set piece in the 50th minute before Agostini scored from a field effort just at the stroke of the final hooter to shatter Germany's seventh title hopes.

Earlier in the day, defending champions India lost 1-3 to France to finish fourth in the competition. 

Tags

PTI Bhubaneswar Odisha Hockey Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ralf Rangnick Opens Manchester United Stint With 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

Ralf Rangnick Opens Manchester United Stint With 1-0 Win Over Crystal Palace

SA Vs IND: India National Cricket Team Selection For South Africa Tour - Preview

PAK Vs WI: West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard Out Of Pakistan Tour Due To Injury

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India Lose To France Again, Finish 4th

Axar Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About India's Three All-rounders

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Are In 'Tough Situation', Admits Daryl Mitchell

IND Vs NZ, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel Registers Best Figures Against India - Stats

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Hope To Bounce Back Against Unbeaten Jamshedpur FC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mountain Of Fire

Mountain Of Fire

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: India Close In On Big Win; New Zealand 140/5 On Day 3

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Blue Ambition

Blue Ambition

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin Turns It On; India Smell Big Win

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Set To Name Travis Head, Mitchell Starc In 1st Test Vs England

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Set To Name Travis Head, Mitchell Starc In 1st Test Vs England

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: 5-Star Gurjit Kaur Powers India Maul Thailand 13-0

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Admits Mistakes After An Seyoung Loss In Summit Clash

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: PV Sindhu Admits Mistakes After An Seyoung Loss In Summit Clash

Read More from Outlook

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Songs Of Freedom & Redemption: The Unsung Stars Of Hip-Hop

Chinki Sinha / In impoverished neighbourhoods across the world are the true heroes, the unsung stars of hip-hop.

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Nagaland:14 Civilians, One Soldier Killed In Firing And Rioting

Outlook Web Desk / Nagaland tension: The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel who was involved in the killing of the 13 civilians.

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Patel Reflects On His 'Dream Year,' Talks About Three All-rounders

Jayanta Oinam / Axar Patel has so far claimed 36 wickets in five Test matches in 2021, including five fifers and one 10-wicket haul.

Himachal Pradesh Becomes First State To Achieve 100 % Vaccination

Himachal Pradesh Becomes First State To Achieve 100 % Vaccination

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal 100 % vaccination: Union Minister for Health Mansukh Manadaviya said the Himachal model will be replicated in other states in the country.

Advertisement