Fighting For Life, Jacob Martin Receives Blank Cheque From Krunal Pandya: Reports

Martin met with the accident on December 28 and has been on a ventilator after suffering extensive damage to his liver and lungs.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2019
Also Read

India international Krunal Pandya has done the unthinkable to help injured former batsman Jacob Martin, who is in critical condition following an accident.

Krunal Pandya, who is in the Indian T20I squad for the three-match series in New Zealand, has reportedly wrote a blank cheque to Martin.

According to The Telegraph, the 27-year-old said: "Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh."

Martin met with the accident on December 28 and has been on a ventilator after suffering extensive damage to his liver and lungs.

The daily cost of the Baroda player's treatment is around Rs 70,000.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for Martin's treatment after his wife appealed for support, several past and present players have also pitched in.

"Martin and I have been teammates and I remember him as a quiet, introvert-type of person. While praying for Martin's speedy recovery, I'd like his family to know that they don't stand alone," Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"I have conveyed to Mrs Martin that she shouldn't hesitate to contact me if further assistance is required," he added.

Former BCCI official Sanjay Patel informed that former India pacers Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra have also expressed their willingness to help.

(With Agency inputs)

