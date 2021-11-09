Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Czech Republic Coach Jaroslav Šilhavý Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jaroslav Šilhavý has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and didn't meet with any staff members over the last 12 days.

Czech Republic will be without their coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, right, in the World Cup Qualifiers match against Estonia followed by a friendly against Kuwait. | [Twitter: @ceskarepre_eng]

2021-11-09T10:46:48+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 10:46 am

Czech Republic will be without coach Jaroslav Šilhavý for the next week's final World Cup Qualifier after he tested positive for the coronavirus. (More Football News)

Assistant coach Jirí Chytrý will be in charge of the match against Estonia on November 16 and a friendly against Kuwait on Thursday.

The team on Monday said that Šilhavý has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and didn't meet with any staff members over the last 12 days. 

Czech Republic is tied with Wales in second place in Group E, while Belgium is five points ahead.

Only the top team from each group qualifies automatically for the World Cup in Qatar.

The second-place finishers go into the playoffs.

