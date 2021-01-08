January 08, 2021
Corona
FIFA To Trial Concussion Subs At Next Month's Club World Cup

Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team's five substitutes

Agencies 08 January 2021
Representative Image
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-01-08T20:41:49+05:30

FIFA will let teams use concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in an effort to better protect players with head injuries. (More Football News)

The seven-team tournament in Qatar will be "the first international competition to test" improved concussion protocols in soccer, FIFA said Friday.

FIFA cited a key aim of "reducing the pressure on medical personnel to make a quick assessment" of an injured player on the field.

Players with suspected head injuries can be replaced permanently in Club World Cup games in addition to the team's five substitutes.

The Club World Cup features titleholders from each of the six continental confederations, plus the domestic champion of host Qatar.

The tournament draw will be made on Jan. 19 in Zurich.

(AP)

