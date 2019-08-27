﻿
Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium Set To Be Renamed As Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi's Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium is set to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium, after the DDCA decided to do so in honor of Arun Jaitley. He is credited with renovating the Kotla into a modern facility with capacity increase and also world-class dressing rooms.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 August 2019
A stand in the Feroze Shah Kotla stadium is also set to be named after Virat Kohli.
2019-08-27T15:39:04+0530

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to rename Feros Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium, in memory of its former president, who passed away on August 24. The rechristening will take place on September 12, at a function.

ALSO READ: Arun Jaitley, Indian Cricket's Unseen Kingmaker

The function will also see a stand at the stadium being named after India cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and will be graced by the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud," said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.

ALSO READ: In Memory Of Arun Jaitley: Indian Cricket Team Players Wear Black Armbands In Antigua

The former Minister of Finance is credited with renovating the Kotla into a modern facility with capacity increase and also world-class dressing rooms.

(PTI Inputs)



