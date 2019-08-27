Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium Set To Be Renamed As Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has decided to rename Feros Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium, in memory of its former president, who passed away on August 24. The rechristening will take place on September 12, at a function.

The function will also see a stand at the stadium being named after India cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The function will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and will be graced by the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"It was Arun Jaitley's support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud," said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.

The former Minister of Finance is credited with renovating the Kotla into a modern facility with capacity increase and also world-class dressing rooms.

(PTI Inputs)






