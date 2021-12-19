Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Triggers Release Clause, Set To Join ATK Mohun Bagan

Juan Ferrando is set to take charge of ATK Mohun Bagan, who parted ways with Antonio Habas on Saturday, after a string of poor results saw the side slip to the bottom half of the ISL 2021-22 points table.

FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Triggers Release Clause, Set To Join ATK Mohun Bagan
Under Juan Ferrando, FC Goa created history by becoming the first Indian club to earn a point in the AFC Champions League group stages. | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Triggers Release Clause, Set To Join ATK Mohun Bagan
outlookindia.com
2021-12-19T21:47:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 9:47 pm

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is set to join ATK Mohun Bagan after having triggered a release clause in his contract, allowing him to leave the club with immediate effect. (More Football News)

FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon confirmed the development on Sunday through a series of tweets.

The 40-year-old Spanish coach is set to take charge of ATK Mohun Bagan, who parted ways with Antonio Habas on Saturday, after a string of poor results saw the side slip to the bottom half of the points table.

"With disappointment I'd like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision," Tandon tweeted.

Release clause allows other clubs to sign a player or coach from his or her current club for a particular amount, which the player or coach is required to pay.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tandon further wrote, "It is unfortunate that people involved in the deal chose to leak the information to the press before even before the release clause was triggered. Members of our squad and staff had to find out about these developments through twitter and the media."

"Poaching our coaches, staff and players is fair game but I hope better sense and sportsmanship prevails in the future. We would have at least liked the opportunity to inform our squad ourselves," Tandon wrote in another tweet.

Under Ferrando, FC Goa created history by becoming the first Indian club to earn a point in the AFC Champions League group stages.

Taking charge ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season, Ferrando guided FC Goa to the semifinals of the playoffs, losing to eventual champions Mumbai City FC on penalties.

The Gaurs also managed to win their first tournament while Ferrando was at the helm when they lifted the Durand Cup, defeating Bengaluru FC on penalties in the final earlier this year.

Tags

PTI Football Football Transfer Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football ATK-Mohun Bagan FC Goa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship 2021: India Face Bangladesh In Final

Kidambi Srikanth Claims Historic Silver At BWF World Championships 2021

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Delhi's Yash Dhull To Lead India — Check Full Squad

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Defending Champions India Thrash Japan 6-0

Lakshya Sen After World Championships 2021 Bronze, ‘I’m Not Very Satisfied With Semifinal Show’

BWF World Championships 2021 Final: History-maker Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Silver Medal - Highlights

Year In Review 2021: From Gabba Cricket Test Win To Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze - 10 Memorable Moments For India

Ashes Hit By Covid As Journalist Who Interviewed Dawid Malan Tests Positive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Reduce England To 82/4 After 467-run Lead On Day 4

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ronaldo, Former Brazil And Real Madrid Football Great, Buys Second Division Club Cruzeiro

Ronaldo, Former Brazil And Real Madrid Football Great, Buys Second Division Club Cruzeiro

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa

SA Vs IND: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara Banks On Fast Bowlers In Tests Against South Africa

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Second Place After Thrilling Draw Against FC Goa

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Second Place After Thrilling Draw Against FC Goa

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Live Streaming Of BWF World Championships 2021 Final: Kidambi Srikanth Aims For Historic Gold - Watch live

Read More from Outlook

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

'Sacrilege' Requires Strict Punishment: Golden Temple Management

Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

All is Well In 2021: 42 Unicorns, $32.8 Billion Funds, Euphoria!

Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.

BWF Worlds, Final: History-maker Srikanth Settles For Silver

BWF Worlds, Final: History-maker Srikanth Settles For Silver

Jayanta Oinam / India's Kidambi Srikanth lost to Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final of the 2021 BWF World Championships.

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Goa At 60: Still 'The Unique'

Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.

Advertisement