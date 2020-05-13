Fate Of India, Bangladesh Tours To Be Decided Later This Week: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday said it will take a call on India and Bangladesh's upcoming tours to the island nation later this week.
"The two cricket boards (BCCI and BCB) wanted time till May 15 to assess the situation and we have given them that. We will arrive at a collective decision at the end of this week," said SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva.
India were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June-July for three ODIs and as many T20Is while Bangladesh were due to visit in July-August for a three-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship.
England's tour to Sri Lanka for a three-Test series was cancelled in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the middle of the second warm-up game of the tour.
Sri Lanka went into complete lockdown from March 20, which was eased only this week.
The country has so far reported over 875 positive coronavirus cases with nine deaths.
