July 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Faster, Higher, Stronger And Now 'Together': IOC Adds Fourth Olympic Motto

Faster, Higher, Stronger And Now 'Together': IOC Adds Fourth Olympic Motto

The proposal to include the word together was made by IOC President Thomas Bach, which was endorsed by the body's Executive Board (EB) in April

PTI 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:35 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Faster, Higher, Stronger And Now 'Together': IOC Adds Fourth Olympic Motto
An Olympic flag flies over the top of the bleachers at Ariake Tennis Center, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Faster, Higher, Stronger And Now 'Together': IOC Adds Fourth Olympic Motto
outlookindia.com
2021-07-20T13:35:15+05:30

The Olympic motto was amended to "faster, higher, stronger - together" during the International Olympic Committee's session in Tokyo on Tuesday as the world waited for the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games to begin on July 23. (More Sports News)

The word "together" after a hyphen has been added to the earlier motto, which was made up of three Latin words -- Citius, Altius, Fortius, translating to "Faster Higher Stronger" in English.

The proposal to include the word together was made by IOC President Thomas Bach, which was endorsed by the body's Executive Board (EB) in April.

Bach had suggested the motto should become "faster, higher, stronger - together" in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"I made this proposal to express this need of solidarity to become faster, to be able to aim higher, to become stronger, for this we need to be together, it means we need solidarity," Bach had said during an IOC session in March.

The motto now reads 'Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communis' in Latin.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tokyo Olympics 'Will Give Humanity Fith In The Future': IOC President Thomas Bach

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Thomas Bach Tokyo Japan Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Other Sports International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos