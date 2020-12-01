FA Cup Third Round: Minnows Marine Host Tottenham, Liverpool Face Aston Villa

Tottenham will take on non-league eighth-tier Marine in the third round of the FA Cup.
Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders will face the eighth-tier club after their second-round victory over Havant & Waterlooville.
Holders Arsenal will host Newcastle United, while Liverpool travel to Aston Villa, where they lost 7-2 in the Premier League this season.
Manchester United and Manchester City have home games against Championship clubs, with the Red Devils hosting Watford and Pep Guardiola's team playing Birmingham City.
Chelsea are at home to League Two side Morecambe, Leeds United head to Crawley Town and fifth-tier side Stockport County will host West Ham.
The matches are scheduled to be played over the weekend of January 9 and 10. Due to the impact on the schedule of the coronavirus pandemic, extra time and penalties will be used to settle any ties that are level after 90 minutes, with the traditional replays scrapped.
The final is due to take place on May 15.
MOURINHO AT MARINE! #COYM— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) November 30, 2020
FA Cup third-round draw:
Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle
Southampton v Shrewsbury Town
Chorley v Derby County
Marine v Tottenham
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Stockport County v West Ham
Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Watford
Stevenage v Swansea City
Everton v Rotherham United
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United
Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
Stoke City v Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Crawley Town v Leeds United
Burnley v MK Dons
Bristol City v Portsmouth
QPR v Fulham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Manchester City v Birmingham City
Luton Town v Reading
Chelsea v Morecambe
Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City v Coventry City
Blackpool v West Brom
Newport County v Brighton and Hove Albion
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Applying For Emergency Use Of Covid-19 Vaccine In Two Weeks: Serum Institute
Definitely, I'm In Race For Tokyo Olympics: Saina Nehwal
2,000 People Penalised In 2 Days For Not Wearing Mask: Noida Police