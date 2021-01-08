January 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  FA Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Round 3 Matches - Fixtures, Kick-off Times, TV Channels

FA Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Round 3 Matches - Fixtures, Kick-off Times, TV Channels

More than 30 matches, featuring England's top clubs, will be played in the third round of the 2020-21 FA Cup. Check matches and telecast details here

Outlook Web Bureau 08 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
FA Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Round 3 Matches - Fixtures, Kick-off Times, TV Channels
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta with the FA Cup trophy
File Photo
FA Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Round 3 Matches - Fixtures, Kick-off Times, TV Channels
outlookindia.com
2021-01-08T21:19:47+05:30

FA Cup, the world's oldest football competition, returns with third-round clashes featuring the biggest clubs in England. Premier League and EFL Championship clubs joined the 20 winners from the second round proper in November last year. (More Football News)

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa while Wolves host Crystal Palace in all-Premier League openers early Saturday morning (India time). Liverpool vs Aston Villa match was in doubt after fresh coronavirus outbreak at Villa Park. But the match will go ahead. The wolves vs Palace match at Molineux will start at the same time.

TV Channels: Select matches, including Aston Villa vs Liverpool, will be shown live on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Complete FA Cup round 3 fixtures:

January 9 (Saturday), 2021

1:15 AM IST: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Wolves vs Crystal Palace;
5:30 PM IST: Everton vs Rotherham, Boreham Wood vs Millwall, Luton Town vs Reading, Nottingham City vs Cardiff City, Norwich City vs Coventry;
5:45 PM IST: Chorley vs Derby County;
8:30 PM IST: Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster, Blackpool vs West Brom, Wycombe vs Preston, QPR vs Fulham, Stevenage vs Swansea, Burnley vs MK Dons, Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth, Stoke City vs Leicester City, Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday;
11:00 PM IST: Arsenal vs Newcastle;
11:30 PM IST: Brentford vs Middlesbrough, Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle

January 10 (Sunday), 2021

1:30 AM IST: Manchester United vs Watford, Southampton vs Shrewsbury;
7:00 PM IST: Crawley Town vs Leeds United, Bristol City vs Portsmouth, Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town, Chelsea vs Morecambe,
Manchester City vs Birmingham, Barnsley vs Tranmere;
10:30 PM IST: Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur

January 11 (Monday), 2021

1:15 AM IST: Newport County vs Brighton, Stockport vs West Ham United.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

FIFA To Trial Concussion Subs At Next Month's Club World Cup

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau England FA Cup Football Liverpool Chelsea (Football) Arsenal (Football) Manchester City Live streaming Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos