FA Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Round 3 Matches - Fixtures, Kick-off Times, TV Channels

FA Cup, the world's oldest football competition, returns with third-round clashes featuring the biggest clubs in England. Premier League and EFL Championship clubs joined the 20 winners from the second round proper in November last year. (More Football News)

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa while Wolves host Crystal Palace in all-Premier League openers early Saturday morning (India time). Liverpool vs Aston Villa match was in doubt after fresh coronavirus outbreak at Villa Park. But the match will go ahead. The wolves vs Palace match at Molineux will start at the same time.

TV Channels: Select matches, including Aston Villa vs Liverpool, will be shown live on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Complete FA Cup round 3 fixtures:

January 9 (Saturday), 2021

1:15 AM IST: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Wolves vs Crystal Palace;

5:30 PM IST: Everton vs Rotherham, Boreham Wood vs Millwall, Luton Town vs Reading, Nottingham City vs Cardiff City, Norwich City vs Coventry;

5:45 PM IST: Chorley vs Derby County;

8:30 PM IST: Blackburn Rovers vs Doncaster, Blackpool vs West Brom, Wycombe vs Preston, QPR vs Fulham, Stevenage vs Swansea, Burnley vs MK Dons, Bristol Rovers vs Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth, Stoke City vs Leicester City, Exeter City vs Sheffield Wednesday;

11:00 PM IST: Arsenal vs Newcastle;

11:30 PM IST: Brentford vs Middlesbrough, Huddersfield vs Plymouth Argyle

January 10 (Sunday), 2021

1:30 AM IST: Manchester United vs Watford, Southampton vs Shrewsbury;

7:00 PM IST: Crawley Town vs Leeds United, Bristol City vs Portsmouth, Cheltenham vs Mansfield Town, Chelsea vs Morecambe,

Manchester City vs Birmingham, Barnsley vs Tranmere;

10:30 PM IST: Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur

January 11 (Monday), 2021

1:15 AM IST: Newport County vs Brighton, Stockport vs West Ham United.

