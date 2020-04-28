Former Republic of Ireland and Liverpool forward Michael Robinson has died aged 61 following a battle with skin cancer. (More Football News)
Robinson also represented Preston North End, Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers before moving to Osasuna for the final two and a half years of his playing career.
That paved the way for a move into punditry and broadcasting in Spain, where Robinson established himself as an authoritative and respected voice on the country's national sport.
He won 24 caps for Ireland, while a sole campaign at Anfield in 1983-84 saw him play a part in Division One, European Cup and League Cup glory.
We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61.— Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 28, 2020
The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time.
Rest in peace, Michael. pic.twitter.com/o8Zu3hjICc
"With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death," a tweet posted to Robinson's official Twitter account on Tuesday read.
"It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.
"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone."
Robinson's standing within the Spanish football fraternity was quickly underlined as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos offered "my love to your family and friends", while Barcelona paid tribute to "a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity".
We at FC Barcelona wish to express our deepest condolences for the passing of Michael Robinson, a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity. He was the winner of the 2018 Vázquez Montalbán International Journalism Award. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/IsMAooaxmm— FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2020
'This Institution Is Not Hostage Of Government,' Says Supreme Court
'Violation Of Conduct Rules': Inquiry On Revenue Officers For Suggesting Super-rich Tax To Fund Covid Fight
Vadodara Man Breaks Wife's Spine After She Consecutively Defeats Him In Online Ludo
Hundreds Of Recovered Tablighi Jamaat Members Donate Blood Plasma For COVID-19 Patients
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: NZ Register Crushing Win Over SL
'130 Crore Indians Our Own': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges For Helping All Without Discrimination
Covid-19 Hotspot Districts Moving Towards Being Non-hotspot: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan