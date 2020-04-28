April 28, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ex-Republic Of Ireland And Liverpool Forward Michael Robinson Dies, Aged 61

Ex-Republic Of Ireland And Liverpool Forward Michael Robinson Dies, Aged 61

Michael Robinson played for Manchester City and Liverpool before a move to Osasuna paved the way for a celebrated career in Spanish media

Omnisport 28 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Ex-Republic Of Ireland And Liverpool Forward Michael Robinson Dies, Aged 61
Michael Robinson
Courtesy: Twitter (@LFC)
Ex-Republic Of Ireland And Liverpool Forward Michael Robinson Dies, Aged 61
outlookindia.com
2020-04-28T15:46:12+0530

Former Republic of Ireland and Liverpool forward Michael Robinson has died aged 61 following a battle with skin cancer. (More Football News)

Robinson also represented Preston North End, Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers before moving to Osasuna for the final two and a half years of his playing career.

That paved the way for a move into punditry and broadcasting in Spain, where Robinson established himself as an authoritative and respected voice on the country's national sport.

He won 24 caps for Ireland, while a sole campaign at Anfield in 1983-84 saw him play a part in Division One, European Cup and League Cup glory.

"With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death," a tweet posted to Robinson's official Twitter account on Tuesday read.

"It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone."

Robinson's standing within the Spanish football fraternity was quickly underlined as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos offered "my love to your family and friends", while Barcelona paid tribute to "a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity".

Next Story >>

You Are A Snake, Worse Than Coronavirus: Chris Gayle Destroys 'Back-stabbing' Ramnaresh Sarwan - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Liverpool Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos