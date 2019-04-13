Sourav Ganguly Comes In Defence Of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Controversial Act During RR Vs CSK IPL 2019 Match

﻿
While most of the cricketing fraternity has slammed Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his act of confronting the umpires, former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly had a soft corner towards the CSK Skipper.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
Ganguly defends Dhoni regarding the no-ball controversy
Composite - (PTI/AP)
outlookindia.com
2019-04-13T14:39:53+0530

Referring to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's on-field argument with umpires during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday defended him saying, 'Everyone is human'.

CSK captain Dhoni escaped a ban and was let off with a 50 per cent fine on his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires during the IPL encounter against Rajasthan Royals here Thursday.

"Everyone is human. What stands out is his competitiveness. It's remarkable," was all Ganguly said when asked about the controversy.

Former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup winning captain for his act, saying the CSK skipper set a wrong precedent.

Serving as advisor of Delhi Capitals, Ganguly had a smile on his face after the visitors posted a seven-wicket victory over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

"Two out of two against such a good team is outstanding. I am very satisfied," he said. Delhi had also won the the first-leg at home.

Ganguly added, "Everything at Eden is special. This is the best ground, the bet pitch in the country."

Chasing 179, Shikhar Dhawan led with an unbeaten 97 to power the visitors to a big win.

"I feel we bowled exceptionally well to restrict them for 178. It's actually a 200 wicket," Ganguly said. 

 

(With PTI inputs)

