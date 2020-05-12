Everyone Had Eyes On Lionel Messi, But I Was Watching Andres Iniesta: Fabio Cannavaro

Fabio Cannavaro discussed his love for Andres Iniesta, saying he watched the former Barcelona midfielder over Lionel Messi.

Iniesta, now playing for J1League outfit Vissel Kobe, celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday.

The former Spain international left Barcelona in 2018 after a trophy-laden stint with the LaLiga giants.

Cannavaro, who won two LaLiga titles as a Real Madrid player, said he always had eyes on Iniesta, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of all-time.

"He played with such style, you couldn't help but love him when you saw him play," the Italian told AS.

"He was a perfect professional, very humble ... I loved him.

"Everybody might have been watching Messi but I was watching Iniesta."