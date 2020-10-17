Everton Vs Liverpool: Sadio Mane Scores Reds' Fastest Premier League Derby Goal - VIDEO

October 17, 2020
Corona
The returning Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a dream start with a record-breaking goal, but Everton hit back at Goodison Park.

Omnisport 17 October 2020
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League match against Everton
Sadio Mane scored Liverpool's fastest Merseyside derby goal in the Premier League but Michael Keane levelled for Everton at Goodison Park. (More Football News)

Mane missed the champions' 7-2 hammering at Aston Villa before the international break, but marked his return by finishing off a well worked move after just two minutes and 15 seconds.

It was the forward's fourth goal in three games this season and only Southampton's Danny Ings (12) has scored the opening goal in more Premier League matches since the start of 2019-20, with Mane having broken the deadlock nine times in that period to sit level with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Liverpool's joy was short-lived, as Virgil van Dijk was withdrawn due to an injury sustained when he was clattered by Jordan Pickford.

Pickford was fortunate that Van Dijk, replaced by Joe Gomez, was offside, otherwise the Reds would surely have had a penalty and the Everton goalkeeper may have been sent off.

Premier League leaders Everton were level 19 minutes in, an unmarked Keane heading James Rodriguez's corner past Adrian from close range.

