Everton Suspend Player Amid Police Case

July 20, 2021
The English Premier League club did not identify the player or share any details about the police case

Agencies 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:37 am
Everton players during a pre-season match against Blackburn Rovers.
Courtesy: Twitter (@Everton)
Everton has suspended a player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club said Tuesday. (More Football News)

The northwest-England team did not identify the player or any details about the police case.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time,” Everton said in a statement.

Everton players are in pre-season training. The team opens its Premier League campaign against Southampton on Aug. 14.

(AP)

