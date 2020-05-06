May 06, 2020
European Swimming Championships Postponed To May 2021 Due To Coronavirus

The European Swimming Championships had originally been set to start next week, but will now take place two months before the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics that open on July 23 next year.

PTI 06 May 2020
The European Swimming Championships will be held in Budapest.
2020-05-06T09:57:51+0530

The European swimming championships have been postponed a year until May 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Swimming League (LEN) has announced.

In a statement, LEN president Paolo Barelli revealed that the championships would stay in Budapest and be held between May 10-23 after having been provisionally rescheduled for August this year.

"We believe it is realistic to hope that by May 2021 things will have returned to normal, hence allowing the organisation of an exceptional event," Barelli added.

The championships had originally been set to start next week, but will now take place two months before the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics that open on July 23 next year.

