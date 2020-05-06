European Swimming Championships Postponed To May 2021 Due To Coronavirus

The European swimming championships have been postponed a year until May 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Swimming League (LEN) has announced.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
In a statement, LEN president Paolo Barelli revealed that the championships would stay in Budapest and be held between May 10-23 after having been provisionally rescheduled for August this year.
"We believe it is realistic to hope that by May 2021 things will have returned to normal, hence allowing the organisation of an exceptional event," Barelli added.
The championships had originally been set to start next week, but will now take place two months before the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics that open on July 23 next year.
Schoolboy Held For Posting Photos In 'Boys Locker Room', Police Identify 21 Other Members
Israel Says Made Antibody That 'Attacks And Neutralises Coronavirus In Body'
Govt To Evacuate Indians Stranded Abroad; Flight From London To Cost Rs 50,000, San Francisco Rs 1 Lakh
Three Photojournalists From J&K Win Pulitzer Prize For Lockdown Coverage
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Delhi Police Says Its Looking Into 'Boys Locker Room' Controversy
ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: NZ Register Crushing Win Over SL
Vacate All Areas Of J&K Under Illegal Occupation, India Tells Pakistan; Protests 'Material Changes' In PoK