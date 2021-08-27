August 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  European Football, Friday Matchday Guide: Dortmund Host Hoffenheim, Valencia Face Alaves

European Football, Friday Matchday Guide: Dortmund Host Hoffenheim, Valencia Face Alaves

Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A actions continue. Here's a look at all the fixtures on Friday

Agencies 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:17 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
European Football, Friday Matchday Guide: Dortmund Host Hoffenheim, Valencia Face Alaves
Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund are looking to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season.
AP Photo
European Football, Friday Matchday Guide: Dortmund Host Hoffenheim, Valencia Face Alaves
outlookindia.com
2021-08-27T14:17:05+05:30

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Friday: (More Football News)

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund aims to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Freiburg with a win over Hoffenheim to start the Bundesliga's third round.

But Hoffenheim has shown it will be no pushover after an impressive 4-0 win over Augsburg and fighting back to draw with Union Berlin. Dortmund's star forward Erling Haaland was held scoreless last weekend in Freiburg after his involvement in all five goals against Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening weekend.

SPAIN

Valencia hosts Alavés trying to start the Spanish league with two straight home wins for the first time since 2014. It opened this season's campaign with a 1-0 win over Getafe then drew 1-1 at Granada.

Alavés played its first two matches at home, losing 4-1 to Real Madrid and 1-0 to Mallorca. Mallorca hosts promoted Espanyol, which is yet to win or score a goal after scoreless draws at Osasuna in the opener and at home against Villarreal.

ITALY

Inter Milan will be hoping new signing Hakan Çalhanoglu can star again as the Italian champion visits Hellas Verona. Çalhanoglu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri started their Serie A title defense with a 4-0 victory at home to Genoa last weekend.

Inter has also just signed forward Joaquín Correa from Serie A rival Lazio and he could feature at Verona. Udinese will be full of confidence after fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Juventus and it hosts newly-promoted Venezia, which lost 2-0 at Napoli in its first Serie A match since 2002.

FRANCE

Former champions Nantes and Lyon share 15 championships but neither has challenged for the title in recent years. Eight-time champion Nantes even needed a playoff to stay up last season.

But visiting Lyon has yet to win and leaked seven goals in three games. Lyon's new signing Xherdan Shaqiri is not yet match fit after recently joining for Liverpool and the winger is expected to play only after the international break.

But striker Moussa Dembele will be confident after scoring twice in last weekend's 3-3 home draw with Clermont.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Chases 100th F1 Win On Michael Schumacher's Favorite Track

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football Preview Bundesliga Ligue 1 La Liga Serie A Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos