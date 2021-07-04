Euro 2020: Who Plays Whom In Semifinals? Full Fixtures, Schedule, Squads And Timings

As we reach the business end of the UEFA European championship with all four semifinalists headed for London here’s how things panned out in quarterfinals. (More Football News)

Spain Edge Past Switzerland

Spain were the first team to enter the Euro 2020 semifinals defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout. This was Spain’s fourth penalty shootout which is more than any other nation in the competition's history.

All three of Switzerland’s knockout stage matches at the European Championships have gone to penalties.

Italy Beat Belgium

They were followed by all-conquering Italy who defeated Belgium 2-1. Roberto Mancini side reached the semifinals of a major tournament for the 12th time. The win also helped Italy extended their longest unbeaten run to 32 games.

Including the qualifying rounds, Italy have won each of their last 15 European Championship matches, a competition record. Belgium themselves had won 14 consecutive such matches before today's defeat.

Denmark Defeat Czech Republic

Next it was turn of Danes to book the berth in last four.

Denmark who had a very shocking start to Euro seeing their main player Christian Eriksen collapse during their Euro opener against Finland have done well since then. A 2-1 win over Czech Republic ensured Denmark’s entry into the last four. Semifinals is the farthest Denmark has progressed at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992. The team will face England on Wednesday.

England Outclass Ukraine

Last but not the least England sent 4 past Ukraine to book semifinals berth. Harry Kane scored twice with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson adding one goal each as England kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight match of the competition.

Semifinals Line-up

SF 1: Italy vs Spain, Wembley, London, July 7, (12:30 AM IST)

SF 2: England vs Denmark, Wembley, London, July 8 (12:30 AM IST)

Final:

Winner SF1 (Italy-Spain) vs Winner SF2 (England-Denmark) Wembley, London, July 12 (12:30 AM IST)

Telecast details

All matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

For global telecast details, click HERE.

FULL SQUADS

Denmark

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Jonas Lossl (FC Midtjylland), Frederik Ronnow (FC Schalke 04); Defenders: Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen), Zanka (FC Copenhagen); Midfielder: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Nogaard (Brentford), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund), Anders Christiansen (Malmo FF), Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim); Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Kasper Dolberg (OGC Nice), Jonas Wind (FC Copenhagen)

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom); Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea); Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea); Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Spain

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion); Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric García (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea); Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Rodri (Manchester City), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolves); Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona)

Italy

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino); Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Tolói (Atalanta); Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris); Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)



