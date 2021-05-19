Euro 2020: Uncapped Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour Makes Scotland Squad

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has been named in the Scotland squad for Euro 2020. (More Football News)

Gilmour is one of three uncapped players to feature in the 26-man selection, including the highly rated Celtic midfielder David Turnbull and Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson.

Celtic winger James Forrest gets the nod after recovering from a long injury absence, but his team-mate Leigh Griffiths was the most notable name to miss out.

Along with rising Chelsea star Gilmour, there was strong Premier League representation with 10 players from England's top-flight.

Liverpool defender and Scotland captain Andy Robertson is one of those along with Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Liam Cooper, John Fleck, Ryan Fraser and Che Adams.

Scotland are in Group D for the competition and will come up against England, Croatia and Czech Republic, with matches with the latter two sides taking place on home soil at Hampden Park.

Scotland squad: Craig Gordon (Hearts), David Marshall (Derby County), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers); Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forrest), Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal); Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic); Che Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

