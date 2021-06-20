June 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann Strike Helps France Draw Against Hungary

Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann Strike Helps France Draw Against Hungary

Antoine Griezmann equalised with 38th goal for France after home team Hungary had taken the lead through Attila Fiola

Associated Press (AP) 20 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:33 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann Strike Helps France Draw Against Hungary
France's Presnel Kimpembe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Griezmann and Hungary's Loic Nego leave the field at the end of the Euro 2020 championship Group F match at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.
AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool
Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann Strike Helps France Draw Against Hungary
outlookindia.com
2021-06-20T10:33:55+05:30

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equalizer to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary at the European Championship.

Euro 2020 Primer | Hungary Profile | France Profile | News

Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again, nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament at the Puskas Arena.

After Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema wasted chances, Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of a crowd which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match.

It was Griezmann’s 38th goal for France, moving him three behind third-place Michel Platini on the national team’s scoring list, and he did a little celebratory dance in front of the blue-shirted fans.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow full crowds, and it produced an atmosphere to remember.

Hungary's fans went wild when Attila Fiola gave the home team the lead.

Latching onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, Fiola burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.

Some flares were lit and Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had to remove paper thrown from the stands which landed in his penalty area.

The Hungarian players lined up in front of their home fans behind one goal after the match and stood with their hands on their hearts as the crowd sang. (AP) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020: Germany Clicks, Defeat Portugal 4-2 In European Championship

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Antoine Griezmann Budapest France national football team Football Sports EURO 2020 Football UEFA European Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Dettol

Outlook Videos