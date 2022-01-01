Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Espanyol Vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22: Raul de Tomas, Javi Puado Score In Espanyol’s First Away Win

With 26 points from 19 games, Espanyol jumped to ninth in the La Liga 2021-22 standings, two points Valencia. Omar Alderete had put Valencia ahead in the 51st minute through a header.

Espanyol Vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22: Raul de Tomas, Javi Puado Score In Espanyol’s First Away Win
Javi Puado celebrates after scoring Espanyol's winner against Valencia in La Liga 2021-22. | Twitter (La Liga)

Trending

Espanyol Vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22: Raul de Tomas, Javi Puado Score In Espanyol’s First Away Win
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T15:17:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 3:17 pm

Raul de Tomas and Javi Puado scored late goals as Espanyol fought back to win 2-1 at 10-man Valencia and earn their first away victory of the La Liga 2021-22 season. (More Football News)

The match that closed out 2021 will be the last one to be played with 100 per cent occupancy for at least a month in Spain. Health authorities have reinstated caps of 75 per cent seating for games during January given the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Spanish stadiums had gone back to full capacity at the start of October. Valencia appeared to be on their way to winning after Omar Alderete headed the hosts in front in the 51st minute. But Espanyol tilted the match in its favor in the second half, and substitute Jofre Carreras proved key to its comeback.

Carreras was fouled by Hugo Duro in the 82nd while trying to shoot in the area, and Duro was sent off with his second booking. De Tomás converted the resulting penalty by sending it under goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who could have done more to stop the Spain striker from claiming his ninth league goal of the campaign.

Carreras then cued Puado up to head in the 88th-minute winner with a pinpoint cross from the right flank, bending the ball down to his forward with only Cillessen to beat. Valencia's Rubén Iranzo almost grabbed an equalizer in stoppage time when his header hit the crossbar.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“It has been tough for us to get this first away win of the season, but finally it is here,” said Puado, whose team had previously drawn three and lost six on the road in the league.

Valencia remained in eighth place after just its second loss at Mestalla Stadium this season. Espanyol jumped to ninth, two points behind Valencia.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Barcelona Football Valencia CF Espanyol La Liga Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera Returns To Manage Winless East Bengal for Remainder Of Season

ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera Returns To Manage Winless East Bengal for Remainder Of Season

ATP Cup 2022: Spain, Argentina Register Easy Victories In Tournament Openers On Day 1

NZ Vs BAN: Devon Conway’s Century Anchors New Zealand On New Year’s Day Vs Bangladesh

VVS Laxman After U-19 Asia Cup 2021 Win, 'Heartening To See Indian Team Improve By The Game'

County Championship 'Not Fit To Serve' The England Test Team, Feels Kevin Pietersen

SA Vs IND: Ruturaj Gaikwad Rewarded For His Performance, Says Chief Selector Chetan Sharma

How Indian Men's Cricket Team Welcomed New Year 2022 In South Africa

Kieron Pollard Returns To Lead West Indies Against England, Ireland; Chris Gayle Left Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Sports

WI Vs IRE: Ireland’s Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate Test COVID-19 Positive, To Miss 1st ODI

WI Vs IRE: Ireland’s Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate Test COVID-19 Positive, To Miss 1st ODI

NZ Vs BAN, 1st Test: Devon Conway's 122 Powers New Zealand To 258/5 At Day 1 Stumps - Highlights

NZ Vs BAN, 1st Test: Devon Conway's 122 Powers New Zealand To 258/5 At Day 1 Stumps - Highlights

Happy New Year 2022 For Sports Fans: FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 For Sports Fans: FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Goodbye 2021, Welcome 2022: Fresh Challenges For Indian Cricket Team In A Choc-A-Bloc New Year — Full Schedule

Goodbye 2021, Welcome 2022: Fresh Challenges For Indian Cricket Team In A Choc-A-Bloc New Year — Full Schedule

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement