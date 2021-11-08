Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
EPL: Tottenham Held By Everton In Goalless Draw

Tottenham sit in the ninth place with 16 points followed by Everton two spots down and one point less in the Premier League table.

Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte, center, with Harry Kane leave the field after the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on November 7. | AP

2021-11-08T10:15:58+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:15 am

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte endured a frustrating start to his Premier League return with a 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on Sunday. (More Football News)

Conte, who won the 2017 title with Chelsea, witnessed his new side come off second best to opponents beset by injuries and low on morale after not winning in their previous four matches.

Tottenham, which fired Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, has now gone three hours and 47 minutes without registering a shot on target in the league on another lackluster day for Harry Kane.

Everton, which had a penalty award overturned by VAR and substitute Mason Holgate sent off in the 90th minute just eight minutes after coming on, had two attempts on target.

In the meeting of two under-achieving sides, Everton had more of an excuse with key players Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, and Yerry Mina out injured.

Everton is in 11th place and Tottenham is two places better off.

