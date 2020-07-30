July 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Eoin Morgan Reveals How Victorious England Used IPL In Their 2019 World Cup Preparations

Eoin Morgan Reveals How Victorious England Used IPL In Their 2019 World Cup Preparations

England won their maiden World Cup title at home turf last year, beating New Zealand in a dramatic final at the iconic Lord's. Eoin Morgan said IPL helped players come out of their comfort zone

PTI 30 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Eoin Morgan Reveals How Victorious England Used IPL In Their 2019 World Cup Preparations
Eoin Morgan has turned up for Kings Xi Punjab
File Photo
Eoin Morgan Reveals How Victorious England Used IPL In Their 2019 World Cup Preparations
outlookindia.com
2020-07-30T13:22:18+0530

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates' participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title. (More Cricket News)

Morgan said he pushed chairman of England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Committee, Andrew Strauss to take the decision because he felt the pressure associated with a world event can only be matched by the cash-rich IPL.

"Playing in IPL was part of Strauss's plan. I pushed him to make that call because in international bilateral series, it's so difficult to replicate the pressure that's there in Champions Trophy or the World Cup," Morgan told Harsha Bhogle on 'Cricbuzz in Conversation'.

"He asked me what's different? One, you play as an overseas player so there's huge expectations. If you play in IPL, there's different pressure and different expectation. Sometimes you can't get away with it and you have to find a way to deal with it."

England won their maiden World Cup title at home turf last year, beating New Zealand on boundary count rule in a dramatic final at the iconic Lord's.

Morgan said IPL helps players come out of their comfort zone.

"It takes you out of your comfort zone. It is completely beneficial to play in IPL. That was a big mindset shift for us. And I hope Indian cricket is alright with us because we are using it as a vehicle to try and grow players," he said.

Next Story >>

Sports Awards Likely To Be Delayed, Waiting For Rashtrapati Bhavan Instructions: Ministry Official

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Eoin Morgan Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 England national cricket team Cricket - IPL Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos