Eoin Morgan Out Of Final Two ODIs Against India, Jos Buttler To Lead England

England skipper Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the India tour. In his absence, Jos Buttler will lead the visitors in the second and third ODIs in Pune. (More Cricket News)

Morgan had split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger during England's 66-run defeat in the first ODI match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. It needed four stitches. The match also witnessed Sam Billings injuring his collarbone following an awkward dive to stop a boundary.

In a bit to pass the fitness test for Friday's must-win second ODI, Morgan went through a fielding drill on the eve of the match only to declared himself unfit.

"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball," Morgan said.

His place will take by Liam Livingstone, who will make his ODI debut.

Billings will not be unavailable for the second match and a final decision on his availability for Sunday's final match will be taken later.

England had lost the preceding Test and T20 International series.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine