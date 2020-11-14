English Premier League Ditches Controversial Pay-per-view Model

The Premier League has scrapped a contentious pay-per-view model, meaning fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch games at no additional cost via regular broadcasters, with some matches shown live on the BBC. (More Football News)

Following the resumption of last season in June, every match was screened on British television, with an agreement to relax a traditional blackout of fixtures starting at 15:00 on Saturdays being broadcast live, with no spectators being allowed into grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, shortly into the current campaign started, Premier League clubs opted to move a select number of matches to pay-per-view, with fans having to pay £14.95 to watch those games, on top of subscription costs to primary broadcasters Sky Sports and BT Sport.

While only Leicester City voted against the move, the league and its chief executive Richard Masters have faced a backlash as the UK continues to battle the financial impact of the pandemic, with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley demanding the price be lowered.

All #PL fixtures from Saturday 21 November, and throughout the Christmas and New Year period, will be available for fans to watch live in the UK



The model has now been scrapped altogether, with the Premier League confirming on Friday that matches from November 21, up until – and including – the Christmas and new year period, will be shown live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC services without any additional cost.

Confirmation of the change also came along with a revised schedule for match week nine of the 2020-21 season.

Tottenham's clash with Manchester City headlines the fixtures on Saturday, November 21, while Liverpool's game with Leicester City rounds off Sunday's matches.

A review of the broadcasting agreement will take place in early 2021.

