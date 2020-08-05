English Golf Championship: John Caitlin Removed By European Tour After Breaching COVID-19 Protocol

August 05, 2020
Corona
The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the John Caitlin and his caddie dined at a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble

PTI 05 August 2020
John Catlin will be replaced in the tournament at Hanbury Manor by South African Wilco Nienaber.
American golf player John Catlin and his caddie Nathan Mulrooney have been removed from this week's English Championship by the European Tour after they breached its COVID-19 protocol.

The European Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the pair dined at a local restaurant on Tuesday evening outside the tournament bubble, "hence compromising the Tour's health guidelines, and were withdrawn from the tournament with immediate effect as a result."

In comments published by the European Tour, Catlin offered apologies for his behaviour.

"I apologise to my fellow players and everyone involved with the tournament this week for this error of judgement," he said.

"I understand the European Tour's decision and accept the sanction."

Catlin will be replaced in the tournament at Hanbury Manor by South African Wilco Nienaber.

