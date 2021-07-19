July 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  English FA Launches Investigation Into Trouble At Euro 2020 Final

English FA Launches Investigation Into Trouble At Euro 2020 Final

Troubled flared before the final as dozens of fans without tickets forced their way into the stadium, while there were ugly scenes in the stands during the game too

Agencies 19 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
English FA Launches Investigation Into Trouble At Euro 2020 Final
Supporters trample on barricades outside Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021, during the Euro 2020 championship final match between England and Italy.
AP Photo/David Cliff
English FA Launches Investigation Into Trouble At Euro 2020 Final
outlookindia.com
2021-07-19T18:37:51+05:30

The English Football Association has commissioned an independent review to investigate the "disgraceful scenes" which marred the national team’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley. (More Football News)

The FA announced Monday that it had informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) of the review and vowed to identify those responsible for the trouble that occurred before and during the match.

"We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA Euro 2020 final on Sunday 11 July," the FA said in a statement.

"We informed DCMS at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved.

"It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts. A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated."

Troubled flared before the final as dozens of fans without tickets forced their way into the stadium, while there were ugly scenes in the stands during the game too.

Police have released CCTV images of those they want to question.

"We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account," the FA statement said.

England lost 3-2 on penalties after extra time had failed to separate the sides, with Leonardo Bonucci having cancelled out Luke Shaw’s early opener for the home team.

England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who had missed from the spot, were later racially abused on social media platforms.

The behavior of those who forced their way into Wembley, and the online trolls, has been widely condemned and cast a pall over hopes for the success of a proposed joint bid by the United Kingdom and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup finals.

(AP)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

British Grand Prix: F1 Condemns Racist Abuse Of Lewis Hamilton Following Max Verstappen Crash

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Wembley London England EURO 2020 Football England national football team Italy national football team UEFA European Championship UEFA Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos