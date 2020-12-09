England's Two-Test Tour Of Sri Lanka To Go Ahead In January

England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in January will go ahead as planned, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed. (More Cricket News)

The news comes after the abandonment of England's ODI schedule in South Africa when two "unconfirmed positives" in the touring party followed a positive test in the Proteas ranks.

However, the ECB has reached an agreement with Sri Lanka Cricket on the logistics of playing two Tests behind closed doors in Galle.

The first match will take place on January 14-18, with the second set for January 22-26.

A statement read: "The schedule for England Men's Test tour of Sri Lanka has been confirmed with two matches being played behind closed doors in Galle next month.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed to biosecurity and travel plans for what is a rearranged tour following the postponement in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The touring party will depart on a chartered flight on January 2 and will be subject to quarantine in Hambantota. During this period, the team will be able to train and prepare for five days from 5-9 January at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

"The two-match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. This will be England's penultimate series in the inaugural tournament, and they hope to conclude their campaign against India in February, subject to confirmation of the India tour schedule."

After the decision to cancel the 50-over matches against South Africa was taken, ECB chief medical officer Nick Peirce announced the two individuals that returned inconclusive results were not infected and had been permitted to re-join the group ahead of their return to the United Kingdom on Thursday.

