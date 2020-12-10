December 10, 2020
Corona
England's Tour Of India: BCCI, ECB Confirm Schedule - Check Complete Fixtures

India's home cricket series against England will be held in three venues -- Tests in Chennai and Ahmedabad, T20Is in Ahmedabad, ODIs in Pune

Outlook Web Bureau 10 December 2020
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan
2020-12-10T16:32:59+05:30

India's much-anticipated Day/Night Test against England will be held at Ahmedabad from February 24 next year and the city will also be the venue of one more Test and five T20 Internationals at its newly-constructed Motera Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The two other venues that have been allotted matches as per BCCI's rotational policy are Chennai, which will host two Test matches, and Pune that will host the three ODIs during the February-March series.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced Motera as the venue for the day/night Test during the Gujarat Cricket Association's Indoor Academy inauguration. The match will be India's second pink ball Test at home after the Bangladesh game at the Eden Gardens last year.

"England team will not travel the length and breadth of the country in the prevailing situation (COVID-19 pandemic). There are only three cities where BCCI is creating a bio-bubble. Two Tests and five ODIs will be in Ahmedabad. The remaining two Tests will be in Chennai and three ODIs in Pune," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He then explained the rationale behind Pune and Chennai getting matches.

"As per our rotational policy, Pune and Chennai were due to get matches long back. With this series, they would get a chance to host their pending games.

"Also after a lot of deliberation, BCCI's operations team found that these are the three appropriate venues to create bio-secure environment for two teams," the official said.

It is understood that a successful hosting of England series would pave the way for a good and successful IPL at home after it had to be taken to UAE this year.

The complete fixtures for India vs England:

Test Series 

1st Test at Chennai - From February 5 to 9, 2021
2nd Test at Chennai - From February 13 to 17, 2021
3rd Test at Ahmedabad - From February 24 to 28, 2021
4th Test at Ahmedabad - From March 4 to 8, 2021

T20I Series

1st T20I at Ahmedabad - March 12, 2021
2nd T20I at Ahmedabad - March 14, 2021
3rd T20I at Ahmedabad - March 16, 2021
4th T20I at Ahmedabad - March 18, 2021
5th T20I at Ahmedabad - March 20, 2021

ODI Series

1st ODI at Pune - March 23, 2021
2nd ODI at Pune - March 26, 2021
3rd ODI at Pune - March 28, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

