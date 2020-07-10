July 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: ENG Bowlers Using 'Back Sweat' To Shine Ball, Reveals Mark Wood

England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: ENG Bowlers Using 'Back Sweat' To Shine Ball, Reveals Mark Wood

The opening Test at the Ageas Bowl marks the resumption of international cricket in a "bio-secure" environment after all activities were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI 10 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: ENG Bowlers Using 'Back Sweat' To Shine Ball, Reveals Mark Wood
Mark Wood admitted England needs to improve Vs West Indies.
TWitter
England Vs West Indies, 1st Test: ENG Bowlers Using 'Back Sweat' To Shine Ball, Reveals Mark Wood
outlookindia.com
2020-07-10T13:56:37+0530

Not allowed to use saliva on the ball, England bowlers have resorted to applying back sweat to shine the ball in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies.

(More Cricket News)

The opening Test at the Ageas Bowl marks the resumption of international cricket in a "bio-secure" environment after all activities were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Back sweat has been the major thing at the moment with saliva going out the window," Wood said.

"Only your own, although we're mingling the back sweat a little on the ball, I've got some of Jimmy (Anderson's) and Jofra (Archer's)."

England witnessed a disappointing second day on Thursday with West Indies bundling the visitors out for 204 in their first innings.

And Wood admitted that they haven't had the best outing so far in the game.

"We haven't had the best day so plenty to do. I'd prefer a few in the wickets column rather than the pace column," he said.

"They bowled well and got to give them credit, but 204 wasn't on the radar, we'd have liked 250 or 300.

"We didn't get it right with the ball, they got their line and length spot on. It's a bit of cobwebs and rust," Wood added.

Next Story >>

West Indies Cricket Legend Michael Holding Talks About Racism His Parents Faced

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos