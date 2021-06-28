England Vs Sri Lanka: Cricket Match Referee Tests Positive For COVID-19

June 28, 2021
There are, however, no threats to the opening ODI of the three-match series between the two teams at Chester-le-Street scheduled for June 29

PTI 28 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:18 am
Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando tries to runout England's Dawid Malan, left, during their third T20 international cricket match at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England on June 26, 2021.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Phil Whitticase, the match referee who officiated in the three-match T20I series between England and Sri Lanka, has tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The 56-year-old is asymptomatic and will now isolate himself for 10 days. No members of the two teams were impacted.

"Following a PCR test administered on Friday 25 June at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement.

"Whitticase, who was officiating during the three-match Vitality IT20 Series between England and Sri Lanka, is well and is asymptomatic.

"He will now observe a period of 10-days of self-isolation from 25 June, in accordance with the UK Government's protocol on quarantine."

There are, however, no threats to the opening ODI of the three-match series between the two teams at Chester-le-Street scheduled for June 29.

"Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned," the ECB said.

"Seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first ODI on Tuesday, 29 June at Emirates Riverside, Durham.

"Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10-days until July 7. No members of the two teams were impacted," the statement said.

England won the T20I series against Sri Lanka 3-0.

