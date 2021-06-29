England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: ENG Win Toss, To Bowl First

Sri Lanka will be eying redemption after losing the T20I series 3-0. Hosts England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The build-up for Sri Lanka to the one-day series has been far from ideal with three players- batsman Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opener Danushka Gunathilaka being suspended and sent home for COVID-19 bio-bubble breach. The breach came on Sunday night after Sri Lanka’s massive 89 run defeat. England will be without Jos Buttler who has been sidelined for the entire series.
Teams:
England: Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c/wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama
