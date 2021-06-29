June 29, 2021
England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: ENG Win Toss, To Bowl First

Check updates and live cricket scores of the first ODI between England and Sri Lanka from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street here

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:28 pm
England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: ENG Win Toss, To Bowl First
England's Sam Curran, hits 6 runs off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, to win the second T20 international cricket match in Cardiff, Wales on June 24, 2021.
AP Photo
England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: ENG Win Toss, To Bowl First
2021-06-29T15:28:59+05:30

Sri Lanka will be eying redemption after losing the T20I series 3-0. Hosts England have won the toss and opted to bowl first. The build-up for Sri Lanka to the one-day series has been far from ideal with three players- batsman Kusal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opener Danushka Gunathilaka being suspended and sent home for COVID-19 bio-bubble breach. The breach came on Sunday night after Sri Lanka’s massive 89 run defeat. England will be without Jos Buttler who has been sidelined for the entire series.

Live Scorecard | News

Teams:
England: Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c/wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

