England vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone Keeps ENG On Course

Pakistan are suddenly the world beaters. After suffering a humiliating whitewash against a second-string England, Pakistan started the T20s on war footing with Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam scoring fifties taking their side to mammoth 232. England fell-short making today’s 2nd T20 a must win for them to keep the series alive. Leeds is known for batting paradise and England will hope to make amends. Liam Livingstone who made 43-ball 103 will be eyeing another good show with the bat in order to cement his place in the side for upcoming T20 World Cup. This will be 20th meeting between the two sides with England leading the head-to-head 12-6. Check live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd T20I match between England and Pakistan here

6:42 PM IST: TEAMS:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson



Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi

6:35 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan are unchanged for this game, Jos Buttler to lead England. Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid are also back in the side for England. Apart from Eoin Morgan, Lewis Gregory and David Willey have been left out.

