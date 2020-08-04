England Vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Where To Get Live Streaming In India

After defeating West Indies in the bio-secure bubble, England host Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series, at Old Trafford from August 5-9, 3:30 PM.

The visitors have been living in the bubble for five weeks already in preparation for the series. Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that staying fresh will be key for his team.

"Everybody is good, the mental health, they look good and they are enjoying as a team," Misbah said.

"But Test cricket is different. Once you are in, pressures just build sometimes, but we'll try to keep it so they are mentally fresh regardless of the results. As the management and coaches, we'll try to give them that space and keep them motivated until the series is over."

Meanwhile, England cricketers got a few days off after the third test against West Indies. The hosts will need to work on their selection as it all went wrong against the Windies.

The team will once again rely on Ben Stokes. "We still need to know a bit more about where Ben is at," Joe Root said.

"Ben being able to do everything he can do is huge for this team and it shows how pivotal he is, but if he's not fit there are a number of ways we can go."

Here are the live streaming details:

When and where is the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test match taking place?

The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test match will take place at Old Trafford. It will begin at 3:30 PM on August 5.

Where and how to watch the live coverage of England Vs Pakistan 1st Test?

The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be broadcasted live on Sony sports channels.

How to watch England Vs Pakistan 1st Test online?

The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be live streaming at SonyLiv.

(With PTI inputs)