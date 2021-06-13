England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Kiwis Need 38 Runs To Win Against ENG

It didn't take long for New Zealand to clean up England on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham Sunday. Resuming the penultimate day on 122/9, England were dismissed without adding a run as Trent Boult had Olly Stone caught behind off the very first ball. Thus the visitors set themselves a paltry 38-run target for their first series win in England since 1999. England, batting first, managed 303 in their first innings thanks to 81 each from Rory Burns and Daniel Lawrence. Trent Boult, after a much-needed home rest, took four wickets while Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel claimed three and two. In reply, New Zealand scored 388 to take a lead of 85 runs, with Devon Conway, Will Young and Ross Taylor hitting 80's. For England, Stuart Broad took four, while Mark Wood and Olly Stone claimed a couple each. Then England somehow collapsed in their second essay, with Wood top-scoring with 29. And the wrecker-in-chief was Matt Henry and Neil Wagner, with both taking three each. The first match ended in a draw at Lord's. Catch Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the second Test match between England and New Zealand here:

Live Scorecard | Photo Gallery | Cricket News

3:34 PM IST: New Zealand need 38 runs to win the series. Trent Boult claimed the last wicket, that of Olly Stone.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine