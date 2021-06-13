June 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Kiwis Need 38 Runs To Win Against ENG

England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Kiwis Need 38 Runs To Win Against ENG

Catch Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the second Test match between England and New Zealand, being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Outlook Web Bureau 13 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:34 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Kiwis Need 38 Runs To Win Against ENG
England captain Joe Root reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the third day of the second cricket Test match against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on June 12, 2021.
AP Photo/Rui Vieira
England Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Cricket Scores: Kiwis Need 38 Runs To Win Against ENG
outlookindia.com
2021-06-13T15:34:59+05:30

It didn't take long for New Zealand to clean up England on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham Sunday. Resuming the penultimate day on 122/9, England were dismissed without adding a run as Trent Boult had Olly Stone caught behind off the very first ball. Thus the visitors set themselves a paltry 38-run target for their first series win in England since 1999. England, batting first, managed 303 in their first innings thanks to 81 each from Rory Burns and Daniel Lawrence. Trent Boult, after a much-needed home rest, took four wickets while Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel claimed three and two. In reply, New Zealand scored 388 to take a lead of 85 runs, with Devon Conway, Will Young and Ross Taylor hitting 80's. For England, Stuart Broad took four, while Mark Wood and Olly Stone claimed a couple each. Then England somehow collapsed in their second essay, with Wood top-scoring with 29. And the wrecker-in-chief was Matt Henry and Neil Wagner, with both taking three each. The first match ended in a draw at Lord's. Catch Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of the second Test match between England and New Zealand here:

Live Scorecard | Photo Gallery | Cricket News

3:34 PM IST: New Zealand need 38 runs to win the series. Trent Boult claimed the last wicket, that of Olly Stone.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020, Netherlands Vs Ukraine, Live Streaming: Preview, Likely XIs, Kick-off Time And How To Watch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Joe Root Matt Henry Tom Latham James Anderson Edgbaston Birmingham Cricket live Live Score England vs New Zealand England national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos