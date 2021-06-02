England Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: NZ Bat First Against ENG

This will be the first time since the dramatic World Cup final, Kane Williamson and New Zealand come face-to-face against hosts Joe Root's England for the first Test match at the Lord's. New Zealand will seek to improve their poor Test record against depleted hosts. After the two-match series, New Zealand go into the World Test Championship final against India, while England will start preparation for the 5-match Test series against Virat Kohli & Co. England are without Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali -- all of whom have been given rest after returning from the now-suspended Indian Premier League. This will mean England skipper Joe Root, James Anderson and Stuart Broad will have to shoulder more responsibility against a New Zealand side which is likely to go into this match full strength. Anderson, eight shy of 1000 First class wickets, needs just five more wickets to overtake Anil Kumble as the third-most successful bowler in Test cricket. Williamson on the other hand has a bit of selection headache especially with pace attack with Trent Boult opting to spend time with family. New Zealand still have a potent attack with the likes of Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee. Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor will be eager to milk runs and use the match as a warm-up for the WTC final against India. Williamson needs just 58 runs to become the second-highest run-scorer for the BlackCaps in men's Test cricket. England have lost only one of their last 10 Tests against New Zealand on home soil and with a big series against India coming up, Root will be under pressure to preserve the record.

3:09 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

3:05 PM IST: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and have opted to bat.

