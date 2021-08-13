August 13, 2021
England Set To Tour Pakistan Before ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the games on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 with the England squad arriving on Oct 9

Associated Press (AP) 13 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:21 pm
England are slated to play two T20Is against Pakistan before shifting to UAE for the ICC T20 World Cup.
England will play a two-match Twenty20 cricket series in Pakistan before both teams leave for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October.  ENG-IND BLOG | More Cricket News

Both matches were initially scheduled to be played in Karachi, but the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday said it was moving the series to Rawalpindi due to “operational and logistical reasons.”

Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the games on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

It will be England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005. The England squad will return for another limited-overs series and World Test Championship matches next year.

While the England’s men team will be touring Pakistan after a 16-year break, England’s women's squad, led by Heather Knight, will tour Pakistan alongside their men’s team for the first time.

"We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s team and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.
The England squads will arrive Oct. 9.

Eoin Morgan’s England men's squad will leave for the UAE on Oct. 15. Knight's women's team will stay in Rawalpindi for the three ODIs on Oct. 17, 19 and 21. (AP)

