England Pacer Jofra Archer To Miss Tour Of West Indies After 2nd Surgery On Right Elbow

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has undergone a second operation on his injured right elbow and will be sidelined until next summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board said. (More Cricket News)

The England paceman, whose absence is being felt during the current Ashes series, had surgery on December 11 in London.

“The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow,” the ECB said in a statement. The 26-year-old Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months. He’s been ruled out of a Test series against the West Indies in March.

Archer had elbow surgery in May after pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and then feeling pain in the same area bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match.