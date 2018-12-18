England ODI Captain Eoin Morgan, Four Others Included In IPL Auction List

﻿
The total number of players available for the auction has increased to 351. Of these, 228 are Indians.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2018
On the eve of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction, the names of England ODI captain Eoin Morgan and four other cricketers have been added to the list.

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen and Australia’s Riley Meredith, and the Indian duo of Mayank Dagar and Pranav Gupta have also been added to the list for the auction.

Eoin Morgan will have a base price of INR 2 crore. Van der Dussen and Riley Meredith have base prices of 50 lakh and 40 lakh respectively. Both Dagar and Gupta have a base price of Rs 20 lakh each.

The total number of players available for the auction has increased to 351. Of these, 228 are Indians.

The much-awaited auction is being held in Jaipur on Tuesday.

