Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

England Cricket Racism: Essex Chairman John Faragher Resigns Over Alleged Use Of Racist Language

John Faragher's resignation comes amid a racism scandal at another county club, Yorkshire, that has led to a number of executives leaving their roles and English cricket's governing body starting an investigation.

England Cricket Racism: Essex Chairman John Faragher Resigns Over Alleged Use Of Racist Language
Essex county cricket club chairman John Faragher stepped down following a board meeting on Thursday. | Twitter

Trending

England Cricket Racism: Essex Chairman John Faragher Resigns Over Alleged Use Of Racist Language
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T08:54:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 8:54 am

The chairman of English county cricket team Essex has quit following a historic allegation of racist language used by him in 2017, the club said Friday. (More Cricket News)

John Faragher's resignation comes amid a racism scandal at another county club, Yorkshire, that has led to a number of executives leaving their roles and English cricket's governing body starting an investigation.

Faragher stepped down following a board meeting at Essex on Thursday. He is said to have used racist language at a board meeting four years ago.

“Faragher strongly denies the incident,” Essex said, “however the club will review why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time.”

The club said it was considering what other steps it can take.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“We are committed to working with the England & Wales Cricket Board to eradicate discrimination from the game,” Essex chief executive John Stephenson said. “This is an important first step, but the club must now act further.

“Our internal reporting mechanisms will be reviewed to ensure that matters such as this are dealt with appropriately and immediately.”

Yorkshire has been widely criticized for its handling of the scandal involving Azeem Rafiq, a former captain of the team who was the victim of racial harassment and bullying, according to an independent report.

Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain, said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an “outsider” during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-17 and that he was close to taking his own life.

Yorkshire has settled an employment tribunal case with Rafiq and apologized to him. It previously said it would not be disciplining anyone at the club in relation to the allegations.

Chief executive Mark Arthur and chairman Roger Hutton are among those to have stood down at Yorkshire.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) England Cricket Sports Cricket - Racism England national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Gets 5-place Grid Penalty For New Engine

Mohammad Rizwan's Recovery Before T20 Cricket World Cup Semifinal Stuns Indian Doctor

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Defending Champions Tag Adds Extra Pressure On India, Says Coach Graham Reid

Virat Kohli May Give Up India Captaincy Fully, Hints Ravi Shastri - COVID Impact Or Dressing Room Politics?

Sourav Ganguly Is My Buddy, We Have Enough Mutual Respect: Ravi Shastri

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: India Vs Pakistan Clash Headlines Women’s T20 Cricket - Full Schedule

T20 World Cup Final: Jimmy Neesham Forecasts 'Bigger Outpouring Of Emotion' If New Zealand Beat Australia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup Final: ICC Reveals Names Of Match Officials For New Zealand Vs Australia Showdown

T20 World Cup Final: ICC Reveals Names Of Match Officials For New Zealand Vs Australia Showdown

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Sees 'Steep' Challenge Against Max Verstappen

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events

Beijing Winter Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 In Test Events

Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Batter To Score T20 International 1000 Runs In A Calendar Year

Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Batter To Score T20 International 1000 Runs In A Calendar Year

Read More from Outlook

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

S.K. Singh / The New India story is all about youngsters with new ideas and fire in their belly launching startups and creating wealth that is inclusive.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

XLRI, Jamshedpur tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022. Check here the full list:

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Kohli Likely To Give Up Captaincy In Other Formats Too: Shastri

Jayanta Oinam / Ravi Shastri also endorsed split captaincy for the Indian national cricket team, saying 'it will reduce the pressure on the individual.'

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities List, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Srinagar Enters UNESCO Creative Cities List, Govt Celebrates But Jammu Smells A Plot

Naseer Ganai / Ikkjutt Jammu, a Jammu city-based far-right group which is seen closer to the BJP, describes it as a conspiracy by the BJP to turn J&K into an Islamic State.

Advertisement