May 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England-bound Mohammed Shami Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

England-bound Mohammed Shami Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. Indian cricketers are in serving a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai

PTI 27 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:32 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England-bound Mohammed Shami Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Mohammed Shami is serving a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai.
Courtesy: Twitter (@MdShami11)
England-bound Mohammed Shami Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
outlookindia.com
2021-05-27T21:32:51+05:30

India speedster Mohammad Shami on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the team's quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour. (More Cricket News)

The right-arm pacer is serving a 14-day quarantine here ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 16 and the subsequent five-match series in England.

"Got my first dose of vaccine. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe. #mshami11 #saddapunjab #TeamIndia #covid_19 #vaccine #india," tweeted Shami along with his picture of getting the jab.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for 45 plus individuals.

Then several of Shami's team-mates including skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had taken the first jab of COVID 19 vaccine at different centres in the country. The players are expected to take their second dose of Covishield in the UK.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL As Bargaining Chip For Hundred: Mark Butcher Laments England's Missed Opportunity

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mohammed Shami Cricket England vs India India national cricket team COVID-19 Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos