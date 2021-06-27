ENG W vs IND W: Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Indian To Make Debut In All Formats

June 27, 2021
Verma at 17 years and 150 days is the fifth youngest cricketer overall to make debut across format. The list is headed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

PTI 27 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:51 pm
Opener Shafali Verma getting her debut cap from skipper Mithali Raj ahead of their ODI against England in Bristol on Sunday.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
2021-06-27T16:51:09+05:30

Opener Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest Indian cricketer to make debut across formats after being picked for the first ODI against England Women in Bristol.
Live Blog | News

On her ODI debut, Verma scored 15 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by Katherine Brunt.


The Haryana girl took 17 years and 150 days to make her debut across format, making her the fifth youngest cricketer overall in the list, headed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Rahman had made his all format debut at 17 years and 78 days, followed by England's Sarah Taylor (17 years 86 days), Australia's Ellyse Perry (17 years 104 days) and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (17 years 108 days).

Verma had scored 96 and 63 in her dream debut in the one-off Test against England which ended in a sensational draw last week. She was the youngest batter to score two fifties on debut in women's Test.

Verma has scored 617 runs with three fifties in the 22 T20Is that she has played so far since making her debut in September 2019.

List of overall youngest players to debut in all three formats:

~ 17y 078d    Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)

~ 17y 086d    Sarah Taylor (ENG-W)

~ 17y 104d    Ellyse Perry (AUS-W)

~ 17y 108d    Mohammad Amir (PAK)

~ 17y 150d Shafali Verma (IND-W)

