July 16, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies Bowl First At Old Trafford, Stuart Broad Returns For England

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies Bowl First At Old Trafford, Stuart Broad Returns For England

West Indies have named an unchanged team for the second Test against England, but the hosts made four changes

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies Bowl First At Old Trafford, Stuart Broad Returns For England
England's captain Joe Root, right, and West Indies' captain Jason Holder greet each other after the toss ahead of the play of the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, July 16, 2020
AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies Bowl First At Old Trafford, Stuart Broad Returns For England
outlookindia.com
2020-07-16T17:09:23+0530

West Indies captain Jason Holder on Thursday won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the second Test at the Old Trafford.

The start of the match was delayed by 90 minutes because of wet weather in Manchester.

West Indies have named an unchanged team, which won the series opener by four wickets at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

For England, seasoned campaigner Stuart Broad is back - one among four changes. The hosts will however miss the services of Jofra Archer. The 25-year-old Barbados-born pacer was excluded from the team for breaching isolation protocols by returning to his home in Brighton on Monday as the squad transferred from Southampton to Manchester.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Next Story >>

India Plan To Hold National Camp In September Before FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Qatar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Stuart Broad Jason Holder Joe Root Manchester Cricket England national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos