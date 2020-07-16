ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies Bowl First At Old Trafford, Stuart Broad Returns For England

West Indies captain Jason Holder on Thursday won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the second Test at the Old Trafford.

The start of the match was delayed by 90 minutes because of wet weather in Manchester.

West Indies have named an unchanged team, which won the series opener by four wickets at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

For England, seasoned campaigner Stuart Broad is back - one among four changes. The hosts will however miss the services of Jofra Archer. The 25-year-old Barbados-born pacer was excluded from the team for breaching isolation protocols by returning to his home in Brighton on Monday as the squad transferred from Southampton to Manchester.

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.