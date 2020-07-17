July 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Dom Sibley Scores England's Third Slowest Century Of The Millennium

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Dom Sibley Scores England's Third Slowest Century Of The Millennium

In a painstaking effort, England opener Dom Sibley took 312 balls to compile his century on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Dom Sibley Scores England's Third Slowest Century Of The Millennium
England's Dom Sibley after scoring century during the second day of the second cricket Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, July 17, 2020
AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Dom Sibley Scores England's Third Slowest Century Of The Millennium
outlookindia.com
2020-07-17T18:07:53+0530

Cricket fans were in for a Test treat as England opener Dom Sibley took 312 balls to reach his century as the hosts continued to build on their overnight score on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester. (More Cricket News)

At Lunch on Friday, England were 264/3 with Sibley and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 101 (316) and 99 (252) runs respectively. They have added 183 (465) for the third wicket in a painstaking partnership which all but deflated Windies bowlers on a seemingly slow pitch. Sibley has hit four fours so far while Stokes has hit nine fours and a six.

The 24-year-old Sibley's hundred, second in eight Tests, is the third slowest England century of the millennium after two by Michael Atherton against Pakistan and West Indies in 2000. 

In a fledgling career, the right-handed batsman has scored 513 runs so far with the highest score of 133.

And as expected, fans have a field day on social media, sharing their veritable comments. Here are some reactions:

Overall, it's fifth slowest for England with former captain Nasser Hussain occupying the top spot with a 343-ball ton against South Africa at Durban in 1999. Atherton is second with a 326-ball hundred against at Sydney in 1991. Atherton's other two knocks came against Pakistan (317) at Karachi in 2000 and Windies (315) at The Oval, London in 2000.

Next Story >>

Fans In Stadiums: Pilots To Start From August 1 In England

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dom Sibley Nasser Hussain Mike Atherton Manchester Cricket England and Wales Cricket Board West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos