ENG Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 4: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley Cut Down Windies' Lead

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley put on a 72-run opening partnership in their second innings as England cut down West Indies' first innings lead to just 35 runs till Lunch

IANS 11 July 2020
England's Rory Burns, left, and Dom Sibley run between the wickets to score during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Saturday, July 11, 2020
Pool via AP
2020-07-11T18:13:59+0530

England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley issued a fine fightback against West Indies in the first session on the penultimate day of the first Test of #raisethebat series at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The duo put on a 72-run opening partnership in their second innings as England cut down West Indies' first innings lead to just 35 runs till Lunch.

Starting from overnight score of 15/0, the openers displayed steady batsmanship to keep the visitors' bowlers at bay for most part of the morning.

Burns and Sibley showed extreme patience as the duo faced a combined total of 217 deliveries for their 72-run stand. Credit should also be given to Jason Holder and Co as none of the bowlers gave away easy runs and kept England's run-rate under two throughout.

Just few overs before Lunch, Burns lost his concentration and was dismissed for 42 by Roston Chase. He top-edged a delivery and was caught by John Campbell at backward point.

Sibley then joined forces with Joe Denly and the duo ensured England went into the break with nine wickets in hand. The match remains evenly poised and the second session will be crucial for both the teams.

Brief Scores: England 204 all-out and 79/1 (Burns 42, Sibley 31*; Chase 1/17) ; West Indies 318 all-out (Brathwaite 65, Dowrich 61, Stokes 4/49)

