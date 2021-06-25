ENG Vs SL, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, England will look to continue their winning run against the visitors on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The Eoin Morgan-led side won the rain-affected second match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Thursday by five wickets. A night before, the world's top-ranked side won the series opener by eight wickets at the same venue.

In a T20 World Cup year, England are trying out different combinations even as star players, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, continue their rehabilitation from injuries. And England have shown that they have the bench strength to intimidate any side.

Sri Lanka are also in a rebuilding mode, with a new captain and young team. There are signs of improvement, but the process has so far been a painful one. Before arriving in England, they lost to West Indies at both home and away. In fact, since their away series (3-0) win against Pakistan in 2019, they have lost 11 times in 13 matches, which also included a no result against India.

Head-to-head: They have met 11 times, with England winning seven, and they are undefeated in their last five clashes. Sri Lanka have won four, with their last win coming way back in 2014.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd and final T20I match between England and Sri Lanka

Date: June 26 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 02:30 PM local

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the last match

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, David Willey.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Shiran Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Niroshan Dickwella.

